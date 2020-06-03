Misfits promotes Doss to starting LEC roster

Misfits now has two supports at its disposal this season.

After making a big move to acquire talented AD carry Kobbe from North America, Misfits Gaming has decided to promote support Mads “Doss” Schwartz from the Academy team to the starting LEC lineup, the organization announced today.

Last season, Misfits surprised European League of Legends fans by qualifying for the LEC Spring Playoffs with a plethora of rookies. They finished the regular season in fifth place with a 10-8 record, edging out Rogue by one game.

But the team also lacked the firepower necessary to push through the postseason. Rogue got their revenge on Misfits by eliminating them in the first round of the losers bracket.

As a result, Misfits has now reformed its bottom lane with Kobbe, Denyk, and Doss as a possible substitute for the team. Doss only has a bit of LEC stage experience, but he’s shown enough potential to get the call up from the coaching staff.

During the 2020 LFL Spring Split, Doss and Misfits Premier finished in second place during the regular season just behind LDLC OL. They ended up losing to GamersOrigin in the third round of the Spring Split playoffs in four games, though.

His promotion hints that he and Petr “denyk” Haramach might share time with Kobbe this summer. This could be a decent way to see which support works best with the team, while also keeping their support options flexible throughout the split.

The 2020 LEC Summer Split begins on June 12.