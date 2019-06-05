Misfits Gaming to run a 10-man roster for the 2019 LEC Summer Split

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

Misfits Gaming’s fall from grace during the 2019 LEC Spring Split was sudden and unexpected—many fans and analysts put the team as a possible LEC title contender after the acquisitions it made during the offseason. As a result, Misfits has brought up its Academy in order to run a 10-man roster for the upcoming Summer Split.

Changes were necessary for a group that was touted as a superteam before the year began. After finishing in eighth place with an 8-10 record, it was clear that the team lacked synergy and good decision making, especially in the mid game.

Misfits Gaming on Twitter Introducing our 10-man #LEC roster for 2019 Summer. #JustGettingStarted

By bringing in the same roster, the team risked running into those same problems once again. Bringing the academy team should help. Misfits Premier is coming off of a great tournament at the 2019 Spring European Masters, where they only lost two matches on their way to a European Masters championship.

One of the stars of the Misfits Academy roster was Matúš “Neon” Jakubčík, who won five MVP of the Game awards during their winning European Masters run. Teammate Adam “LIDER” Ilyasov was close behind with three awards to his name.

Misfits couldn’t live up to expectations last season, even with the additions of some star players like Fabian “Febiven” Diepstraten and support Kang “GorillA” Beom-hyun. By adding these young, budding new talents, Misfits could find the success it has been craving for.

