Mikyx says he was one of G2’s options for starting ADC in 2021 before Rekkles

We could have seen Mikyx in a new role this year.

G2 Esports are coming into the 2021 Spring Split as the overwhelming favorite to win the LEC championship. But things could have looked a lot different if the League of Legends team hadn’t signed star AD carry Rekkles during the offseason.

In an interview with European esports journalist Tom Matthiesen, G2’s support Mikyx said that before the team knew about Rekkles’ plans for the new year, he was practicing his ADC skills as a possible replacement for Perkz.

“I was practicing AD carries on my main account, because I didn’t know what Rekkles was gonna do until free agency actually started,” Mikyx said. “So, I was just keeping all the options open—it would have been pretty interesting.”

The possibility of Mikyx starting at ADC shouldn’t surprise a lot of LEC fans, though, since G2 has played around with its roster before. Whether it was originally moving Perkz to the bottom lane or experimenting with Caps as an ADC, the team isn’t scared of trying something new to find more success.

The team did end up losing Perkz following the 2020 World Championship after they were eliminated by the eventual champions, DAMWON Gaming. It was a tough ending to an iconic run in the European League scene with G2. But now, he has a chance to write a new chapter in the LCS with Cloud9.

Luckily for G2 fans, the org acquired Rekkles in one of the most memorable offseasons in recent memory. The 24-year-old veteran will take Perkz place on the most dominant European roster of all time, who will aim to capture their fifth and sixth LEC titles in a row.

You can watch the new G2 roster in action when the 2021 LEC Spring Split begins on Friday, Jan. 22.

