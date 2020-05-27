Could this help ADC players survive the early phase of the game?

The upcoming changes Riot Games has planned for marksmen and the AD carry role are finally hitting the live servers for Patch 10.11 tomorrow.

Multiple champions are going to be getting movement speed buffs through items, as well as general base health buffs. Lucian, Kalista, Vayne, and Tristana will be getting more specific buffs, though, since they’re also frequently played in solo lanes.

Fourteen marksmen, from Aphelios to Xayah, will be getting similar base stat boosts for their health and health growth. This is Riot’s answer to some of the complaints that many ADC players have suffered through over the past few months.

“The marksman class has major durability problems, especially in the early laning phase where their power feels heavily reliant on their supports,” Riot said. “This has been causing issues in gameplay satisfaction since a marksman’s strength relies on the length of time they’re alive.”

On the other hand, Lucian’s Lightslinger second shot critical strike has been increased to 100 percent. Kalista’s Sentinel costs no mana and bonus damage on soulmarked targets has been increased to 14/15/16/17/18 percent of a target’s max health.

Vayne’s bonus damage on Tumble has been increased to 60/65/70/75/80 percent of her total attack damage, while Tristana’s base attack speed ratio has been increased to 0.679.

Lastly, Zeal, Phantom Dancer, Rapid Firecannon, and Statikk Shiv will now all give seven-percent movement speed, while Runaan’s Hurricane will grant nine-percent movement speed. Riot said this should help give marksmen more mobility so that “they won’t be punished so aggressively when they fail” and still have a chance to fight back in later battles.

Patch 10.11 is set to drop on Thursday, May 28.



