SK star Markoon explains why League’s Season 13 Jungle changes are good for the game

Major League of Legends changes are usually criticized by players, but SK Gaming’s Mark “Markoon” van Woensel has applauded the developers for the recent jungle update.

In an interview with The Loadout on Jan. 31, the LEC player explained he’s fond of the jungle changes introduced in Season 13. He admitted “Riot has done a good job with the jungle” but he often hates change, so this is an unusual feeling for him.

Markoon also shed some light on why the jungle changes are actually good for League. In short, he underlined that jungle mains can get creative, which opens the door for playing anything they want in the position.

“I feel like you can play almost everything,” he said. “It feels like you can be very creative in the jungle and not get punished too hard, but you can also powerfarm if you want. I think it’s actually starting to strike a decent balance between the two.”

So far in the 2023 LEC Winter Split, Markoon has played some of the most popular junglers in the meta. He pulled off Sejuani and Elise twice, claiming four wins as a result.

Markoon has been performing well, boasting a 3.0 KDA ratio after six games, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir. SK are currently in second place alongside G2 Esports, Mad Lions, and Team BDS.

Markoon and SK will return to action on Saturday, Feb. 4 when they face off against Astralis.