MagiFelix joins Misfits as ‘multi-role substitute’ ahead of 2022 Spring Split playoffs

After spending the majority of the year so far crushing the League of Legends solo queue scene in Europe, mid laner MagiFelix has joined Misfits Gaming as a multi-role substitute for both the org’s LFL and LEC rosters.

Misfits will be the sixth team of MagiFelix’s career. He most recently played for Astralis in 2021. He was eventually replaced by former Fnatic Rising mid laner Dajor during this past offseason. Before Astralis, he spent two years in Fnatic’s developmental system, playing on the organization’s Academy and Fnatic Rising rosters through 2019 and 2020.

With playoffs right around the corner, we decided to sign a multi-role substitute for both LEC and LFL in case of emergency.



And you know there's only one person who can do that job (besides Tyler1).



Welcome to Misfits, @MagiFelix_lol! pic.twitter.com/fa4jSZ2Fnn — Misfits Gaming LoL (@MisfitsggLoL) March 2, 2022

During his time away from competitive play, MagiFelix made the long climb up to the No. 1 spot in the EU West solo queue server. He currently has 1,729 LP with a 55 percent win rate and his most played champions are Zilean, Karma, Twisted Fate, and Neeko, according to ranked stats and match tracking site, OP.GG.

He has, however, played a plethora of roles in solo queue this year, including mid, top, and even some AD carry games. The talented player has never played a different role other than mid on stage in pro play, but we could see him expand his skillset if he’s needed on either of Misfits’ rosters.

If everything works out for Misfits, MagiFelix shouldn’t need to play in the mid lane for the LEC team. The team’s starting mid laner, Vetheo, has quickly grown into one of the best players in the league, boasting some of the highest kill counts in the LEC with a significant chunk of his team’s overall eliminations, according to Oracle’s Elixir.