MagiFelix hits eye-watering 1,900 LP on EU West servers

The League of Legends season started just one and a half months ago.

Carl Felix “MagiFelix” Boström currently leads the solo queue ladder on the EU West server in League of Legends with an impressive 1,920 LP, according to op.gg.

The player is far ahead of his competition, with the second player on the ladder being Muhammed “Agurin” Kocak, who is almost 300 points behind him.

When you glimpse over at MagiFelix’s recent match history, you’ll find that he’s been playing support and mage champions like Karma, Twisted Fate, Neeko, and Ryze over the past few days.

In the past, the player has made a name for himself for having multiple accounts in the top rankings of EUW solo queue ladder.

With such impressive numbers in solo queue, MagiFelix proves that he’s a mid laner with one of the highest potentials among players in Europe. The Swede had a few opportunities to showcase his skill in the professional ecosystem when he played for Fnatic and Astralis in the LEC.

He couldn’t, however, find a place in Fnatic’s starting roster, but he did represent the team’s academy at European Masters 2020 Spring and the Summer main event.

After being a part of Fnatic for several years, he joined Astralis. But he, unfortunately, failed to achieve anything with the roster. The squad finished ninth and seventh to eighth in the 2021 LEC Spring and Summer regular splits, respectively.

Nevertheless, by conquering the solo queue ladder, MagiFelix continues to impress the League community and heralds himself as one of the most skilled players in the region. Whether he gets picked by an org to try his luck in one of the European Regional Leagues (or the LEC again) remains to be seen.

