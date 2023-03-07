Mageseeker Collector’s Edition has loads of exclusive items for LoL players who pre-order

League of Legends is Riot Games’ flagship title, featuring over 150 champions, each with unique lore, abilities, and roles across the Summoner’s Rift. With such an extensive world, it’s surprising there are no open-world MMO RPGs yet.

While it’s not an MMO title, Riot Forge did recently announce a 2D pixelated action RPG launching on April 18: The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, which focuses on the story of Sylas, the Unshackled. Like in his lore, Sylas raises a rogue mage army in this game and leads a revolution to overthrow Demacia’s system of oppression, revealing a nation built on the oppression of its own mages.

Digital Sun, who developed the game, hopes it will bring an action-fuelled fantasy RPG experience for League players who want to learn more about Sylas, power, and justice in Runeterra.

Today, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story Collector’s Edition was announced, and it’s now available for pre-order exclusively on the Riot Merch store. As this is the limited-time Collector’s Edition, it comes with a premium price tag of USD 169.99.

The Mageseeker Collector’s Edition includes:

The Deluxe version of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story game

Sylas Statue, a Collector’s Edition Box

Hardcover Art Book

Exclusive 10-inch Vinyl OST

Enamel pins of Sylas and Lux

LUX Comic Special Edition Hardcover

Deluxe art print

If you’re a Sylas or League fan, the Collector’s Edition contains many interesting, collectible items. But if that’s not for you, the game is available for pre-order on all digital storefronts for $29.99 too. And there’s a pre-order bonus of a Lost Silverwing.