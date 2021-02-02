Lunar Beast, Crystal Rose skins to arrive in League of Legends with Patch 11.3

Celebrate the Year of the Ox in style.

Lunar Beast Alistar Lunar Beast Annie Lunar Beast Jarvan IV Lunar Beast Darius Lunar Beast Aphelios Lunar Beast Fiora Prestige Lunar Beast Fiora Crystal Rose Swain and Zyra Crystal Rose Syndra and Talon

It’s almost time to celebrate the Year of the Ox in style.

A total of 11 new League of Legends skins are set to hit the Rift in Patch 11.3, including the 2021 batch of Lunar New Year cosmetics as well as the game’s newest skin line, Crystal Rose.

This year’s Lunar New Year celebrations will feature a twist on the annual skin line with the release of Lunar Beast skins for Darius, Fiora, Jarvan IV, Aphelios, Annie, and Alistar. Each of the skins follows a similar red, blue, and gold color scheme with each champion sporting a set of ox-like horns.

Lunar Beast Fiora is the lucky recipient of this patch cycle’s Prestige Edition. Fans of the Grand Duelist can unlock the golden variant with 2,000 event tokens when the Lunar Beast 2021 event goes live on Feb. 4.

Swain, Syndra, Talon, and Zyra will be the first champions featured in the Crystal Rose skin line. Although they’re equipped with the same crystal, flower-like accents, Swain and Zyra boast an elegant white and teal color palette, while Talon and Syndra sport a darker theme.

The Lunar Beast skins will arrive in the client’s store on Feb. 4. The Crystal Rose skins will follow suit on Feb. 11.

