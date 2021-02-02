Lunar Beast Event coming to Wild Rift and League of Legends on Feb. 4

Celebrate the year of the Ox in style with Riot Games’ Lunar New Year Event in Wild Rift and League of Legends, beginning on Feb. 4. The event takes place in the Lunar Beast universe, set in 2057 in a futuristic world of skyscrapers, neon lights, and ancient temples. This year’s event will see content available for both Wild Rift and League of Legends players, with exclusive skins for each game.

In League of Legends, players can enjoy the return of the ARURF (All Random Ultra Rapid Fire) game mode, in which ability costs are removed and ability cooldowns are significantly lowered–so you spam combos to your heart’s content.

Players will also have the opportunity to step onto the rift in style with all-new Lunar Beast skins for Darius, Jarvan IV, Annie, Alistar, Fiora, Viego, and Aphelios. No skin set is complete without some matching emotes to spam, and the Lunar Beast line will feature an all new set of borders, icons, loot, and emotes available through the Lunar Beast Event Pass.

All the Lunar Beast skins except Viego and Aphelios will also be available in Wild Rift, alongside a Wild Rift-exclusive Lunar Beast Miss Fortune skin. The event will also welcome a new event, in which players will empower relics by completing missions in order to unlock exclusive icons.

The event will arrive alongside Patch 2.1 in Wild Rift, which also includes the introduction of Spectator and Replay modes. Check out the full event trailer below.