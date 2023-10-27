Lulu and her Pixie are bugging LoL out and there’s still no fix

League of Legends Patch 13.21 just landed on live servers on Oct. 25, bringing the beloved Nexus Blitz mode and ton of balancing changes. But, this isn’t all that this patch brought about.

On Oct. 27, the fabled League bug hunter, Vandril, shared a video showcasing the bug featuring Lulu and her lovely Pixie.

According to this, Lulu is causing kills not to be properly granted. If we’re talking about a kill on an enemy champion, the announcer will say that the player has been killed, but the scoreboard won’t acknowledge it and no gold would be gained. In the case of dragons, the announcer will show a bugged-out code message, even if Lulu doesn’t execute the drake, and the kill won’t count, at least not on the scoreboard.

The only logical explanation for this is because League Patch 13.21 tinkered with enchanter proc damage. You see, enchanters, supports either heal or shield allies, and normally have damage boosters that will either increase your attack speed or give you more adaptive damage. In Patch 13.21, Riot Games tweaked Ivern’s, Leona’s, Nami’s, Renata Glasc’s, Sona’s, Yuumi’s, and Lulu’s passive procs. So, it’s quite possible that there’s been a mix-up there.

So far, it seems like only Lulu and Soraka are affected by this bug and no other enchanter has been mentioned. This has also been reported on League’s patch bugs thread on Reddit and there’s still no fix.

Dot Esports has reached out to Riot for a comment, and the only update we can share is that the devs are aware of it and are working on a fix. It still remains a mystery exactly when will this be fixed and when the hotfix will go live.

