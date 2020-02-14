LS defends FORG1VEN following his departure from Schalke 04’s starting roster

Veteran LEC AD carry Konstantinos-Napoleon “FORG1VEN” Tzortziou has returned to the spotlight over the past couple of days following his controversial decision to step down from Schalke 04’s starting lineup. But LCK caster Nick “LS” De Cesare defended his actions, saying that people were making comments based on incomplete facts.

“I don’t care that he left the team, and I don’t care about how shitty he did it publically,” LS said to his stream’s viewers earlier today. “We can never know the extent of what is actually going on behind the scenes.”

Yesterday, FORG1VEN said that Schalke was unwilling to make changes to stay competitive and to win. As a result, he won’t compete for the team until it changes its mind. This choice received a ton of backlash from the League of Legends community, with many people pointing out his ego as a roadblock for his pro career.

Related: Academy ADC Innaxe to start over FORG1VEN in Schalke 04’s week 4 matchups

LS, however, has also been on the receiving end of backlash from angry crowds before. This is why he knows first-hand how people’s comments can affect a person’s mental status. He also said that people should refrain from making comments about the situation until all the facts are known.

Schalke will play their first match without FORG1VEN this weekend when they face off against Rogue and G2 Esports.