LoL’s new season 14 support items, explained

After one of the biggest preseasons in League of Legends history, players must prepare for sweeping changes in season 14, including a plethora of new support items and a new support item system that will change how they play their role in 2024 and beyond.

Over the years, supports have been relatively limited when it comes to item choice, often shoehorned into specific categories like enchanters, tanks, and heavy engage supports. In season 14, however, Riot Games has revamped the support item system so there is more money in the hands of these players and more variety with their builds.

Among the other massive item changes and map terrain adjustments across Summoner’s Rift, here are all of the changes to support items in League in Patch 14.1.

All support item changes in LoL

Opening the World Atlas

Brush up on your reading. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Supports will no longer have to choose which type of playstyle they will be leaning toward from the opening moments of a match since Relic Shield, Steel Shoulderguards, Spellthief’s Edge, Frostfang, and all other quest items have been removed from the game.

Instead, all supports will build the World Atlas, which is the universal support opening quest item for the new season. World Atlas costs 400 gold, gives 30 health, and has 25 percent mana and health regeneration. Players will also get three gold every 10 seconds and gain a charge every 18 seconds (up to three saved charges) that can be used to gain gold.

When near an allied champion, these charges will grant 30 (melee) / 28 (ranged) gold every time the support champion deals damage to an enemy champion or structure. They can also use this charge on any type of minion to grant 20 gold to the support player, along with the same amount of gold that the teammate would have gotten if they had killed the minion themselves.

The Runic Compass and the Bounty of Worlds

Lead the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After garnering 500 gold with the World Atlas, the item will transform into the Runic Compass. The Runic Compass will give 100 health, 50 percent mana and health regeneration, and five gold per 10 seconds.

The Runic Compass shares the same charge system as the World Atlas but with improved numbers. This upgraded version, for example, will give 34 (melee) / 32 (ranged) gold when damaging enemy champions and structures, while granting 28 gold to the support player when killing a minion. Allies will still receive the same amount of gold as if they had eliminated the minion themselves, though.

When you’ve finally reached 1,000 gold with the opening support item, it will transform into the Bounty of Worlds. This is the in-between state for the fully upgraded support item before you finally choose which upgraded form you will equip for the rest of the game.

Five upgrades, countless opportunities

Every upgraded support item form will have the same stats as the last, giving the player 200 health, 75 percent mana and health regeneration, and five gold per 10 seconds. The only difference lies with the unique passives they bring to the table. Whether you are a tanky frontliner, a backline enchanter, or a damage-dealing threat of your own, there are options for almost every playstyle.

Unbreakable will. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Celestial Opposition form has a passive called the Blessing of the Mountain, which reduces incoming champion damage by 35 percent as a melee pick and 25 percent if ranged. This shield lasts for two seconds after taking damage from an opposing champ and, when broken, releases a shockwave that slows nearby enemies by 50 percent for 1.5 seconds.

An easy getaway while sledding with your pals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Solstice Sleigh form has a passive that causes any of your slows or immobilizing spells to grant you and the lowest-health ally near you 120 bonus health and 90 bonus movement speed for four seconds. This passive has a 20-second cooldown, so it can be used to kick off a skirmish or help your team flee the scene.

Support in role, carry in heart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bloodsong is built for those AD-focused damage-dealing supports, such as Pyke and Senna. This form has a Spellblade passive that enhances your next attack with an additional 150 percent base AD damage on-hit after using an ability, all on a 1.5-second cooldown. Should the target be an enemy champion, the Expose Weakness passive is activated, increasing the damage that enemy takes by 12 percent from melee champions and eight percent from ranged champions for six seconds.

Night night. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dream Maker, on the other hand, is great for enchanters who want to keep their carries and frontliners safe and sound during teamfights. This passive gives you a blue Dream Bubble and a purple Dream Bubble every eight seconds, and they both have different effects. When healing and shielding allies, you will blow both bubbles at the targeted teammate, with the blue bubble reducing 140 incoming damage on the next attack received while the purple bubble grants 90 bonus magic damage on their next attack cast.

Power from the Void. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, Zaz’Zak’s Realmspike has a destructive AP passive called Void Explosion. After dealing ability damage to an opposing champion, this passive causes an explosion at that location that deals 50 magic damage (plus three percent of their max health) to all enemies in the nearby vicinity, with a 300 damage cap against monsters.