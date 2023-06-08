LoL’s greatest ADC reportedly making his return to professional play

It might be one of the most shocking returns in esports history.

One of the most legendary players in League of Legends history is getting ready to return to Summoners’ Rift, and the community is getting hyped.

According to a rumor by caster Ke “957” Chang-Yu Team, and confirmed by Team WE’s CEO XieFan on Weibo, Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao is negotiating his return to the LPL on EDward Gaming.

He will be replacing ADC Hu “Leave” Hong-Chao, who has been facing major backlash after his disappointing performance against BiliBili Gaming on June 7, as well as other allegations that have hurt his public image.

OBGG updated Uzi as EDG’s ADC.



Also according to 957, they’ve made the deal.



EDG’s next game is vs JDG. Uzi vs Ruler?#LPL #EDGWIN pic.twitter.com/a6aTQHXmFd — LPL Fanclub (@LPLfanclub) June 8, 2023

If the deal were to go through, this would mark Uzi’s third return to the professional scene, after stopping before the start of the 2022 LPL Summer Split to focus on streaming. In his previous stint, he played only nine games with BLG during the spring regular split.

That said, most people will remember Uzi for his long career on Royal Never Give Up. He was one of the most respected ADCs in the world and was always able to carry his teams on the international stages, having won the MSI title in 2018. To this day, many fans still regard him as the GOAT marksman player.

By joining the current EDG roster, Uzi would form one of the strongest bot lanes in the world alongside support Tian “Meiko” Ye, and EDG would get their hands on a formidable lineup to fight for the LPL title this Summer.

While it’s not certain how much Uzi will be playing, considering EDG already promoted their academy ADC Kang “Thesnake” Guang, it’s likely that the ADC legend will at least jump on Summoners’ Rift for a while.

With the upcoming clash between EDG and MSI Champions JDG on Saturday, June 10, it might be the perfect chance to make one of the most explosive returns in League history, as Uzi will be going up against the strongest Korean AD in the world, Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk, in what will be the rematch of the 2018 Asian Games.

