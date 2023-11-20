LoL supports are getting new ‘one-size-fits-all’ item with 5 different transformations

Over the last two years, League of Legends supports have been stuck with the same starting quest items, leading to a lack of variety and satisfaction. But in 2024, Riot Games is bringing some spice to the role with a new “one-size-fits-all” item with five transformations of your choosing.

Support players have long complained about the lack of diversity in terms of quest items since there has usually been one meta choice depending on whether you’re dealing AP or AD damage. Additionally, players have brought up concerns about the quest item being nothing more than a ward holder in the later stages of a game, with no other value to the player.

Make your team’s dreams come true from the backlines. Image via Riot Games

As a result, this new unnamed item still gives gold to the player and has the same unlock tiers as before but is viable for all types of supports since the gold can be gained from damaging enemies and executing minions. Later in a match, players can also upgrade this quest item into five different options that cater to varying playstyles and support types.

For tanky engage supports, for example, the item can be upgraded into Celestial Opposition, which provides more durability for them and their team. Enchanters can boost their shielding and healing abilities with the Dream Maker upgrade, while Warden champions have Solstice Sleigh.

This new quest item could also help widen the support champion pool since it has upgrades for fighter-type champions with Bloodsong, while damage-focused mage champions can build Zaz’Zak’s Realmspike. More details will be available on these new items when they hit the League PBE on Monday, Nov. 20.

Overall, this new system should add a lot more meaning to this once-overlooked system, while also giving supports even more flexibility when drafting and building out their kit.