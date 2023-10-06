LoL players think this anti-heal item needs a serious rework

Getting your build just right as a support is sometimes tricky.

Anti-healing items have always been a point of controversy for the League of Legends community, and once again, the player base is discussing how they’d fix one of the game’s most controversial Grievous Wounds options.

The Chemtech Putrifier is a support item that increases your Ability Power, Ability Haste, mana regen, and healing/shielding power. But players don’t have enough of an incentive to buy it when you take its passive effect into consideration. In a thread posted to the official League subreddit earlier today, players discussed the current state of the Putrifier and how it could be beneficial for other roles outside of support to focus on building an anti-healing item.

One of the solutions that the original poster suggested for Putrifirer would be to have its anti-healing effect be enabled after healing and shielding your allies, as opposed to only dealing magic damage. This used to be the case prior to Patch 13.1b as the item previously applied Grievous Wounds on allied champions’ damage-dealing attacks or abilities after being healed or shielded.

“Personally, I don’t know why its passive got changed, since enchanters have a pretty hard time dealing damage to other champions as is, but healing and shielding is what they are designed to do,” the original poster said.

When champions only have one or two damage-dealing abilities in their kit, getting value out of the Putrifier comes only in segmented intervals. If the change that the item received back at the beginning of 2023 got reverted, it would bring more value to the Putrifier, elevating it nearly to “must-buy” status for supports when faced with a situation that requires Grievous Wounds.

Champions like Janna have trouble getting max value out of Putrifier. Image via Riot Games

Chemtech Putrifier is arguably one of the most cost-effective items in the game in its current state. By giving you an increase to both your AP and your healing/shielding power, your throughput as an enchanter support immediately gets a boost after buying it. Plus, it’s almost always a requirement that someone on your team buys a Grievous Wounds item, and adding it to your support build does you and your team a favor.

It’s been largely agreed upon by the community that although Putrifier is still a decent choice for supports, it’s more effective for your magic-damage-dealing mid laner to build something like Liandry’s Anguish or Morellonomicon to deal with anti-healing, while your support takes their build path elsewhere.

“It was changed because it was the strongest anti-heal by far before and [made] it so the support alone can deal with all the healing,” a League player named itaicool said in the comments. “Right now mages with Liandry are probably the best for anti-heal (Liandry burn extend[s] the anti heal duration). This item is still a cheap stack of stats and it got [its] heal and shield power buff[ed] as compensation.”

There are no current plans to nerf any anti-healing items in Patch 13.20, and if any big changes are going to come to Putrifier’s tooltip, you should expect them to come through the pipeline during the upcoming LoL preseason.

About the author