LoL players share their secret tech picks for Arena mode

League of Legends’ 2v2v2v2 mode is releasing on July 20 and players are fired up and ready to showcase their dueling skills and ability to think on their feet with the Augments. They shared some of their already-tested secret tech picks you can use for easy wins.

More than anything, League players like to be armed to the teeth with knowledge and secret picks that will guarantee them a win. In a July 17 Reddit post, the community shared some overpowered picks they plan on using as soon as the Arena mode releases, and one combo that caught my eye is Master Yi and Yuumi with the Sprit Link Augment. The Spirit Link is an Augment that redirects 40 percent of the damage your ally takes to you and since Yuumi is untargetable, this means Master Yi effectively takes 40 percent less damage.

Another notable duo League players recommend is Annie and Ivern with the Ultimate Revolution Augment which allows you to cast your ult once again after it starts. Your enemies will then have to deal with a small army—one Annie, one Ivern, two Daisies, and two Tibbers.

Evelynn and Zilean also make a great pair in Arena because all they have to do is stack bombs on Evelyn and then she can simply nuke her target.

If you’re against cheese strategies and you’re an honorable top lane main, you can try the Illaoi and Camille combination with Camille locking down one target and Illaoi following that up with her ult. There’s no escaping that unless you have some tricks up your sleeves.

Although these champ combinations sound incredibly fun, don’t be afraid to experiment because this mode is predominately designed for that. If you feel like Twitch and Pyke could be a great duo because of their stealth, or if you prefer going for the speedy vibes with Zeri and Lilia, go for it.

