LoL players nominate champs that are long overdue for a kit rework

After Riot Games introduced the Comprehensive Gameplay Update concept into League of Legends through their rework of Aurelion Sol earlier this year, fans are beginning to guess who deserves another pass and should get a CGU next, with a variety of options tabled.

The idea sparked a Sept. 30 Reddit thread where players nominated champions they think are long overdue for a CGU makeover—a change solely to their kit while the champ’s visuals, lore, and aesthetics remain.

Although Asol was given the early seventh birthday gift of a rework on Feb. 7, 2023, some of the other champions mentioned in the thread are even older and almost certainly deserve a fresh take.

Ryze is a champion who has seen many reworks over the years, but one fan believes the changes have done nothing to push him in the direction of Riot’s “machine-gun mage” vision. Another user disagrees, citing they enjoy witnessing the champion in pro play.

That being said, he’s only had a 1.5 percent pick rate within professional matches this past split according to pro stats site Game of Legends so a rework may be in the cards for The Rune Mage.

Initially released in 2009, Tryndamere is another name mentioned by the community, believing his kit should have been reworked years ago without a care for his visuals being changed. Riot has struggled to find the sweet spot for The Barbarian King, with a Patch 13.17 buff to his range followed by a swift nerf due to how overpowered the change proved.

Yuumi is a newer addition to the League champion roster and has seen the community divided since her May 14, 2019 release. One player wronged by one too many magical cats described her as a “parasite that does nothing for 25 minutes and then hops on the strongest champ and AFKs” due to her unique ability to latch other players on her team and become untouchable.

With League nearing its 14th birthday on Oct. 27, there is no shortage of champions in the queue to receive some CGU or VGU love—and if Riot ever runs out of ideas, they can always turn to their passionate community for inspiration.

