LoL players dream to do the impossible: Win an Arena game without dealing damage

League of Legends’ new Arena game mode has players go head-to-head in a 2v2v2v2 battle of smarts and skill. But some players are dreaming of doing the impossible: winning a game without dealing a point of damage to their opponents, and it’s possible with Master Yi—well, kind of.

In the new game mode, a team of two battles another team of two on a unique map, and whoever kills the other team is the winner. From there, they’ll switch to a different map to battle a different team, hoping to whittle down their opponent’s health until nothing is left.

But what if you don’t want to do any damage to your opponent? Can you still win? While it may seem like a farfetched idea, it is possible, according to Hextech Lab.

To make this happen, you’ll need to play as Master Yi, and the only ability that you can use is Meditate (W), which regenerates your health. In addition, you’ll need to turn off your auto-attack and unbind your other keys in case you accidentally press them. You can keep your ultimate if you want the speed boost, but otherwise, that’s it.

Then, all you need to do is run away from your enemies, use Meditate when necessary, and watch as they get burned to a crisp as the ring closes. You could also pair up with a Yuumi—that way, you get even more healing and shielding.

In theory, and in some cases, you can win a match without doing damage. However, it does take a lot of work, and you may not be able to win the entire game. That’s not stopping people from trying for a challenge, just like they did in League ranked some time ago with a zero-damage Tryndamere build, so it might be worth taking to the Arena.

That said, we wouldn’t recommend it for those trying to rank up in Arena. Playing the zero-damage Master Yi in the Arena may not do much for your ranks, but it is a fun challenge nonetheless, and one that players should try at least once—preferably with a friend.

