LoL player’s Dragon-themed Tower update has everyone asking Riot to consider changes

League of Legends players are today calling for the Riot Games developers to consider an awesome fan-made idea that would revolutionize Summoners Rift towers.

Recommended Videos

When Riot Games introduced Elemental dragons’ influence onto the Rift in 2022, League players rejoiced, especially because it added a ton of variety to the long-running MOBA’s gameplay, and shook up the map’s terrain.

Hextech and Chemtech dragons were added in 2023, adding more dragons in League of Legends. Image via Riot Games

Now, League players think there could be even more updates, including this new “Dragon Map Tower Update” which one fan tabled on Reddit on April 14. The update would lead to Elemental dragons upgrading towers with unique effects. This could even be a different iteration to the existing Rift map that changed—as it often does in 2024—whenever the third drake objective spawns on the map.

Eager League fans took to the idea with relish, quickly brewing up further changes. One player suggested said the Infernal Drake could develop an area-of-effect tower shot, potentially discouraging players from attempting ganks under the towers, while others mused that the Mountain Drake could allow towers to have enhanced resistance or even shield when they are fully healthy, which would make them harder to destroy.

Other suggestions included Ocean Drake influencing towers with increased regeneration and Cloud Drake increasing tower range and adding little speed boosts around the tower. Chemtech Drake could infuse their poison into tower shots, other fans said, and generate a small area of invisibility around turrets, and finally, several nostalgic League players offered up a plan for Hextech—bringing back laser turrets.

Right now, towers have high armor and magic resistance in the early game to make it hard to destroy them (unless you have a Rift Herald or Voidgrubs buffs to use). There isn’t much change as matches progress either, except that they get weaker.

The League devs have not yet responded to today’s player suggestions.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more