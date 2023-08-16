LoL players discuss 2 champions they don’t want to see at Worlds 2023

Worlds 2023 is right around the corner, running from Oct. 10 to Nov. 19. The first teams are already booking their spots in the international League of Legends tournament. In anticipation of the event, fans agreed on two champions they would hate to see played.

The two champions mainly pointed out by the players are the ones who get the most slack recently—Yuumi and Zeri. There were some others named by the players in the discussion on Reddit on Aug. 15, but these two significantly stood out.

“Zeri ADC and burn the cat [Yuumi],” one top comment reads. “Zeri and Yuumi can just fuck right off,” another one decisvely adds.

Can’t we just give them a permanent ban? Images via Riot Games. Remixed by Dot Esports

If you’ve followed League’s esports scene to any extent, you should know how much the community dislikes the use of the duo. Each of these champions has been thought to be too strong in certain duos, and they’ve been overused in many tournaments in recent years. Yuumi, for example, was the second-most picked and banned champion at Worlds 2022 at 95 percent, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

It remains to be seen whether Zeri or Yuumi will eventually receive much attention from pros at Worlds 2023. Their pick and ban rates have been ambiguous in different regions so far. Zeri, for example, has been the third most picked and banned ADC in the 2023 LCK Summer Playoffs so far, according to Oracle’s Elixir. But, she boasted only an 11.5 percent P&B rate in the 2023 LPL Summer Playoffs.

Personally, I wouldn’t mind seeing other carries in the regular play at Worlds 2023, though there’s no denying each year there will be champions that are stronger than others. As a result, they will be more regularly picked, and the community will get tired of them as well. Although if I were to choose, I would stay away from Zeri and Yuumi as much as possible.

