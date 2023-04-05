LoL players demand return of one ARAM feature to make matches more fun

ARAM mode in League of Legends recently saw the removal of falling tower debris, and it stirred a discussion to bring back another feature to the Howling Abyss.

A player named Koioua proposed on League’s subreddit on April 4 to bring back bans in ARAM. They explained that while it is expected to be a fun mode, some champions are just too overpowered for it, and are ruining the game for everyone else when picked. Therefore, bringing back bans just to target them would improve the quality of gameplay.

“ARAM is supposed to be random fun, but there are certain champions due to the whole ‘ARAM balancing’ that feel absolutely awful to play against,” Koioua wrote.

Banning in the mode was introduced in a short event called Butcher’s Bridge, which was run on Patch 9.7 in April 2019. Besides that, bans were never a regular thing in the mode, though some players think it could be a feature that would vastly improve ARAMs.

Others proposed a few other solutions in the comments that would fit more into the mode style. “I’ll take random bans to fit with the nature of ARAM,” says the top comment.

“Just ban before queueing, without the others person knowing it,” another player added. “With this system, it doesn’t take longer in draft and it doesn’t bring more dodges because people are unaware.”

All in all, while these changes would definitely influence the mode in a major way, it’s unlikely that Riot Games developers implement them in the nearby future. Maybe, though, bans could make a return in an event similar to Butcher’s Bridge.