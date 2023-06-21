LoL players demand Nidalee rework after Riot gives her a big Runeterra upgrade

Nidalee released in 2009 in League of Legends, and demands from fans for a visual update have arisen several times over the years. That time has come again with her upcoming release in Legends of Runeterra.

In a tweet from June 20, leaker Big Bad Bear shared her art in the card game, showing a very different yet improved style for the cougar shifter. The tweet rapidly gained traction, with players praising her design and begging Riot Games to implement the visual change in League as well.

In a popular Reddit thread, a user shared the design and asked to see it in the MOBA.

“Now she actually looks like she belongs in Ixtal and doesn’t look like a parody of a concept,” the user wrote.

Nidalee Lv 1 & 2 pic.twitter.com/AjPWCCaGku — Big Bad Bear (@BigBadBear_) June 20, 2023

Nidalee only received one visual update since her release, in December 2012. I find it easy to guess from her model design in the game that she needs an update of some sort. In addition to being outdated compared to newer champions, Nidalee’s model can be seen as stereotypical and not reflecting her lore.

While she’s a strong-minded shape-shifter who was raised by cougars, her wild side isn’t reflected in any other way than her furry clothes. In the Legends of Runeterra design, her clothes are more reminiscent of her cougar side, as well as her ears and glowing eyes.

Nidalee’s version in League of Legends. Image via Riot Games Nidalee’s cougar form in League of Legends. Image via Riot Games

Her cougar form is also very popular in the community. It’s more ferocious and massive than her version in League, and players are asking to see both forms join the game. It’d bring a significant upgrade to Nidalee’s model, in addition to bringing her a new breath of fresh air.

Meanwhile, players will be able to discover the few tweaks brought with Patch 13.13 on June 28. It’ll be followed by a more significant patch later this summer.

