LoL players can’t understand why Lee Sin is getting yet another dragon-themed legendary

He will soon have four legendary skins.

League of Legends’ next legendary skin, Divine Heavenscale Lee Sin, has joined the PBE servers—but players are confused.

“Why is Lee Sin receiving another dragon themed legendary?” reads the title of a Reddit thread published on Jan. 9. The author complained about the lack of creativity from Riot Games, pointing to the popular champion already having skins with a similar theme.

The skins was revealed on Jan. 6. Image via Riot Games

When the skin was first revealed, the developer explained it was made to celebrate the Lunar New Year, “pay homage to the rich cultural heritage of the holiday,” and focus on the traditional side of the event, compared to previous, more modern takes.

In response to the post, players said they were confused that Riot didn’t opt for a different champion instead. Shyvana and Aurelion Sol would have been perfect thanks to their links to dragons.

League players also expressed frustration over certain champions receiving more skins than others, including Lee Sin. When Divine Heavenscale releases with Patch 14.3, Lee Sin will have four legendary skins in total—a record.

The champion has been constantly popular since his release in the first season, explaining why he has so many skins.

Heavenscale will include several other skins, with Janna, Ezreal, Master Yi, and Smolder getting in on the action. Even though they already have plenty of skin options, this traditional approach to the Year of the Dragon might compel players to get out their wallets once again.