LoL players can expect ‘bigger’ cohesive seasonal events after season 14 Void rollout

After the League of Legends community’s theorycrafting machinery crashed on the ground, finding no void event after Void-based champions were released, Riot Games has assured players that they’ll focus on “cohesive seasonal experiences” in the future.

Recommended Videos

One of the players on League’s subreddit talked about the absence of a Void season event in 2022 after Bel’Veth’s champion release and her cinematic with Kai’Sa, which suggested an upcoming Void event.

He further said that with season 14, Riot went all-in on Void-based changes to Baron Nashor, Rift Herald, and Scuttlecrab, all of which changed according to the Void’s themes while also adding the Voidgrubs on the map, which served as an early-game objective for the players. Despite all these additions, there was no thematic event to match.

Riot’s Jeremy “Bloodmoon” Lee, Executive Producer of League of Legends, weighed in on the conversation. He said Riot wasn’t sure how to fully lean into a “full seasonal event with gameplay and narrative content,” fearing it might “disrupt” the traditional Summoner’s Rift gameplay.

Voidgrubs provide a new early-game objective in League. Image via Riot Games

Brightmoon also said that in the past, League of Legends has tried to focus on either the seasonal content’s narrative or the gameplay, usually not both, while keeping aside popular in-game events such as Bilgewater, Odyssey, and more.

However, he assured fans that with the positive season’s gameplay changes and the “overall player interest in more immersive storytelling,” the developers will look for “bigger” cohesive seasonal experiences in the future.

Another player lamented that The Odyssey, Star Guardian, Soul Fighter, and Bilgewater events have been the only ones in LoL history that lived up to their designation. “There are too many events with too little to them. A lackluster battle pass is not what most players would consider an event,” they added.

Previously, Riot Games also talked about their goal to have a consistent lore canon universe throughout their games.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more