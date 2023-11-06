LoL players are worried because K’Sante is ‘absolutely disgusting’ after his changes

His latest buff has been met with frustration from the community.

League of Legends players are complaining about the buff brought to K’Sante with Patch 13.21 on Oct. 26, which might have brought him to the forefront of the meta again.

In a Reddit thread from Nov. 6, players discussed the current state of K’Sante and begged Riot Games to revert the changes brought 13.21 update.

“I have no idea how to describe how frustrated I am watching him going crazy in teamfights, killing everyone and leaving with nearly no damage taken. What’s the point of playing any other champion than K’Sante on top?” Wrote the thread’s author.

Players agreed there were issues to fix with the champion in the comments. “Biggest issue is tenacity feels so bad against him imo,” wrote one of the top-voted comments, referring to the champion’s both knocking abilities. “Riot needs to think about the balance of any ability that Moves a champion, it is so fucking disorienting to play against.”

At the time of writing, K’Sante is the sixth most-banned champion in League with a 21.8 percent rate in higher tiers of the ladder, as well as the most-banned toplaner. He only has a win rate 49.3 percent win rate, however, according to League of Graphs.

Released in November 2022, K’Sante has been highlighted in the meta several times and has often been controversial in the community, with the developer bringing numerous changes to him each month. A slight rework was then introduced on Oct. 11, changing all of his abilities.

Shortly after Patch 13.21 went live, the developer noticed a win rate surge for K’Sante on the ladder and softened the buffs brought to the champion with the update. It increased the cast time of his Q ability, Ntofo Strikes. Otherwise, the patch brought slight improvements on his W ability Path Maker and Ultimate, All Out.

League players seemingly haven’t finished debating on K’Sante’s balancing, and his stats on the game’s competitive ladder might shift in the coming weeks. This might push the developer to introduce more changes to him in the near future.