LoL players agree this is the best time to tackle solo queue

League of Legends is known for how toxic it can be. Trying to climb the ranked ladder by yourself can be a challenge, but one player seems to have cracked the code.

On Sept. 22, a League player on Reddit shared their experience of playing the game in the early hours. “I swear between 5 and 7 am this is a different video game.” they wrote. They noticed that everybody is more patient and forgiving at those times.

5-6am is when you have either been playing for hours or you just woke up. You don’t really care if mistakes happen because everyone else is in the same boat.

The player talked about how even after losing two fights because of them, everyone on the team was cool: “I blundered and we lost like two fights because of me, yet nobody flamed me. « NP bro » « No big deal ».” No spammed question marks, and no mad people in chat, it felt like the game it was meant to be.

Unsurprisingly, other players in the comments quickly jumped in to discuss how everyone on their team is a “degen” when playing at 3am. The OP noted that there is a huge difference between games at 1-2am and 5-6am, and I couldn’t agree more.

Many players think that they are not toxic when they actually are. Whether you like it or not, openly blaming your teammates for being “bad” counts. The beauty of games in the early morning is that most of those players are already gone.

It’s not only League that looks entirely different at 6am. My Valorant games during that time are unrecognizable. No one is yelling, you can hear in their voice that some teammates have been playing for a long time, and everyone is just enjoying the game.

Hats off to all the chill players we meet at 6am. It feels like a cool kids’ club when playing with you guys.

