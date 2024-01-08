LoL players agree on the best champ select quotes

There are 166 champions in League of Legends, each with a unique story and voice lines. One of the first voice lines you get to hear when playing is in champ select, and on Jan. 7, players agreed on the champ select quotes they liked the most.

Many champions have cool-sounding quotes, but the one who’s seemingly loved the most is Nasus, not only because of the line itself but also his incredible voice acting. “The cycle of life and death continues. We will live, they will die,” is his champ select quote that immediately sets a fearless and powerful mood for the game. But, to be completely honest, all of Nasus’ voice lines are just as excellent as this one.

“Life is part of a cycle. Yours is over.” Image via Riot Games

The League champion who matched Nasus in popularity was Tahm Kench, again for a mix of great text and quality voice acting. Tahm’s quote says: “Call me king, call me demon. Water forgets the names of the drowned.” League players highlighted that Tahm’s voice lines fit the character well, but some said his best line might actually be the ban quote: “You’re duller than a broken sandwich.”

Other quote suggestions by players in the comments included Jhin, whose voice lines were praised by players for references to Italian poetry, and Renata Glasc. Renata, in particular, has a few interesting voice lines and interactions with other champions, often mentioning her business empire. “It’s expensive to be poor. But when you’re rich, they just give you things.”

I must say I am on the team Nasus for this one. His champ select quote is simply too good. If I were to choose someone else, Akshan is another champion whose voice lines I really like. His mix of serious lines and Marvel-level jokes, like “I live by my own code. Don’t be an ass,” is quite entertaining to listen to.