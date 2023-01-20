One of the most cunning and sadistic champions in all of League of Legends is prepared to make his mark on the bot lane meta for yet another year.

Jhin, the Virtuoso, remains one of the most popular champions in the entirety of League despite having been released in 2016. Regardless of the variations in the meta, particularly those impacting the fragility of ADCs, Jhin is a powerful, easy-to-pick-up champion that can provide his team with an ample amount of damage from a distance and decent crowd control.

Yet a core part of Jhin’s popularity comes from how unique his kit is compared to other champions in the game. Unlike other ADCs, Jhin does not flourish from having high attack speed as he’s not able to increase this stat with items. Instead, Jhin is one of two champions in the game with a reload mechanic, being able to shoot four bullets before having to complete a reload animation.

While each of these shots is powerful on its own, the fourth shot lands a guaranteed critical strike on opponents with additional damage modifiers based on their current HP. He’ll even be able to get away from the action relatively safely with a burst of movement speed that he gains whenever he lands a critical strike.

Jhin may be incredibly powerful on his own, but when paired with the right support partner, he can enact his murderous intentions on all opponents with ease—then admire his sheer talent. Here are the best support champions to play alongside Jhin that will ensure the Virtuoso great success in his artistic ventures.

Best supports to pair with Jhin in League of Legends

Yuumi

Like so many other ADCs in the current state of League, Jhin thoroughly enjoys the assistance Yuumi can provide him. Not only can she heal and speed up Jhin, who already enjoys ways to boost his own movement speed within his kit, but simply being attached to the Virtuoso provides him with a small yet noticeable bonus to his AD, which can make him an even bigger threat in the laning phase.

This pair only becomes stronger as the game continues and both champions are able to purchase more items. Once these two get going, it’s almost impossible to stop them without locking them down with crowd control—which is certainly not easy when Jhin can run around the map with ease.

Karma

Another champion that can provide Jhin with extra movement speed at a rapid pace is Karma, who thrives in not only protecting her allies but disrupting any opponents that get too close. Using her E, Karma can shield Jhin from a decent amount of damage while also increasing his movement speed for its duration, allowing Jhin to catch enemies who may be at low health or ensnared from a distance.

The slow and root Karma has built into her kit also synergizes well with Jhin’s ability to immobilize damaged opponents. Should Karma lock an opponent in place, Jhin can aim a W at them to extend the duration of immobility, then make quick work of the target before they have a chance to retaliate.

Nami

Similar to Karma, Nami offers Jhin extra movement speed and various means of crowd control that he can capitalize on. But Nami also possesses ways to directly heal Jhin and empower both his basic attacks and abilities—all while being one of the most overperforming support champions in the current meta.

Simply using Nami’s E on Jhin is enough to make him a large threat in the laning phase. But when paired with her ultimate and her Mythic item of choice, Imperial Mandate, Nami fully brings out the damage potential of Jhin, providing him with large amounts of extra damage that Jhin can proc through anything he does, as well as offering him some escape tools should he venture too far into enemy territory.

Nautilus/Leona

Jhin enjoys attacking enemies from a distance, so if his lane partner wants an engage tank to work alongside him, it’s best to opt for an option like Nautilus or Leona—who can immobilize enemies at a distance—rather than champions that pull enemies, like Blitzcrank and Pyke.

Thanks to the abundance of crowd control that these two specific champions have in their kit, they can synergize well with Jhin to ensure that enemies remain immobile for large amounts of time. As tanks, they’re also able to soak up much of the damage that can quickly remove Jhin from important situations due to his low defenses as an ADC.

But players must be aware that neither Nautilus nor Leona provides Jhin with any buffs before they purchase items, meaning that he is entirely reliant on his own damage and movement for a portion of the laning phase. But if these champions can engage on their opponents properly, Jhin will be given room to snowball into a significant early lead—meaning more gold in his pocket.

Lux/Morgana

Though most ADC players don’t enjoy playing alongside mages due to their ability to throw a wave of minions off-track, Lux and Morgana specifically have tools that make them great partners for Jhin at all points of the game. Both can not only deal surprising damage from afar and offer protection through shields, but they also have access to long-distance roots that lock opponents in place.

This not only protects Lux and Morgana from having to step dangerously close to enemies to be effective but also allows Jhin to extend the crowd control duration with a W—or even be the cause of it should the opponents trigger his E. Yet their ranged abilities are even more useful for Jhin to use his ultimate since the pair can unleash a barrage of attacks without opponents getting close to them at all.

But two squishy champions in lane with little to no mobility is a prime target for an engage by opposing tank supports or enemy junglers, so Jhin players working with this pairing should be wary of their surroundings at all times—especially if they get an early lead.