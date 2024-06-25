Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Hall of Legends Ahri Premium edition splash art for League of Legends
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

LoL players agree ‘milking whales’ with expensive bundles like Faker’s is healthy for game

Do you agree?
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Jun 25, 2024 05:19 am

While many Western players have boycotted the $450 Faker bundle in League of Legends, its sales in the Eastern regions are reportedly skyrocketing. But players believe it’s a good thing for the game overall.

Recommended Videos

A player on Reddit sparked a discussion in the community on June 24 after saying, “Milking the whales is fine and healthy for the game.” They see it as a win-win situation, with Riot Games making money from whales while not impacting casual players.

“These are products that are very clearly made for whales. Riot said so multiple times. They are the LoL-Equivalent of some €3000 gucci handbag. If you’re rich you get to buy cool pointless shit, thats just how life goes,” the player wrote.

Risen Legend Ahri screengrab from Faker's Hall of Legends cinematic
Many Western players are disgusted with the enormous price of the bundle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

They also pointed out dozens of free-to-play games are actually pay-to-win. With that in mind, expensive useless cosmetics are a preferable model for almost all players, no matter the pricepoint.”

Many players agreed but pointed out two scenarios they wouldn’t want to see in League. In the first one, they don’t want to see Riot making expensive skins only for the so-called “whales” who can afford them. Fortunately, this isn’t likely to happen anytime soon since new skins release with every patch.

In the second scenario, they don’t want exclusive skins to have in-game advantages. This hasn’t happened yet, and it doesn’t seem it will either.

On the other hand, some players disagreed with the author of the discussion and explained why they felt that way. One of the top comments pointed out how Riot is ripping people off by making expensive bundles yet failing to make sufficient changes to gameplay. “So there’s a 500 dollar skin now in the game and it’s making the company a lot of money but they still can’t get a Shyvana rework done. We shall see what the impact is but it leaves a sour taste in my mouth,” one player said.

Either way, the release of Faker’s Hall of Legends bundle was met with a backlash, so it’s interesting to see whether it affects future Riot marketing and sales.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
Freelance Writer at Dot Esports. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.
twitter