LoL players agree Faker deserves a legendary skin after incredible Worlds legacy

After claiming another Summoner’s Cup on Nov. 19, Faker became the first and only League of Legends pro to win four World Championships. As a result, players want to commemorate his achievements by creating a legendary skin.

Fans agreed Riot Games developers should create a legendary skin for Faker to celebrate him writing history like no one has before. They discussed it in a Nov. 21 Reddit post, and one of the players already came up with a perfect idea.

Riot probably won’t have a better occasion to celebrate one player in particular. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

A player named ExtMouse proposed a “Prestige Demon King Azir” skin, which could be made exclusively for Faker. This is obviously a nod to one of Faker’s nicknames, “Unkillable Demon King.” On top of that, the 27-year-old loves to play Azir, which has become one of his favorite champions throughout the years. So, if you wanted a symbolic skin for Faker, Azir would be a spot-on choice.

The mid laner hasn’t actually yet chosen the champion for whom he wants his skin made. In the post-finals conference on Nov. 19, most of T1’s members picked a champion or two, while Faker stayed away from giving a direct answer. The veteran claimed he wants a skin his fans will enjoy. So far, he has requested skins for Zed, Ryze, and Syndra in 2013, 2015, and 2016, respectively.

A few players even went so far as to think Riot should create a champion that would somehow commemorate Faker’s achievements. A brief discussion was also held on Reddit on Nov. 21, but many others pointed out it was too much, and a legendary skin or his own skin collection would be enough.

If the skin was chosen looking at Faker’s pick rate during Worlds 2023, then Azir and Orianna would be the front-runners. During the tournament, the 27-year-old played each of these champs five times, according to Leaguepedia.