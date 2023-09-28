LoL players accuse Riot of recycling VFX assets in Nilah’s new Coven skin

Over the past decade, Riot Games has released hundreds of different skins for League of Legends’ ever-growing roster of playable champions. It’s a wonder the devs have managed to innovate with how many skin lines they’ve created, but with the latest drop, fans are voicing their disappointment over some visual effects that were seemingly recycled from another skin.

On the League subreddit, for example, Nilah’s new Coven skin has come under heavy scrutiny after players closely examined one of the champion’s main abilities and claimed the visual effects are suspiciously similar to the effects for another Coven member, Morgana.

During a cast of her Slipstream and Formless Blade abilities, Nilah leaves a small wave that follows her shortly after it is cast, leaving behind a specific visual effect to indicate its activation. But this visual also matches up almost perfectly with Coven Morgana’s Dark Binding ability, from the color scheme to the design within.

These aren’t the only issues surrounding the new Coven skins, though, with multiple people in the community complaining about stiff auto animations for Nami’s Coven skin, Akali not belonging in the universe in the first place, and, ultimately, the skin line feeling like “filler content” that doesn’t seem completely finished.

“The animations feel sluggish and it’s just not great,” one user said after the Coven gameplay reveal was released. “I love Coven deeply [and] it’s one of my favorite skin lines, but this just isn’t doing it. I feel like every skin had better potential and they just missed on each one in some way.”

Riot has not made any statements about the outpouring of responses for the new skin line, but it might consider making some changes in the near future.

