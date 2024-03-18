LoL player rips dozens of Kalista spears at once for a ‘satisfying nuke’ in one-vs-one

There are few abilities more satisfying in League of Legends than Kalista’s Rend (E).

The rip of countless spears out of a target—whether it’s a champion, epic monster, or wave of minions—is easily one of the best feelings you can have as a League player. And in a clip posted to Reddit earlier today, a Kalista player shredded an enemy tank with well over three dozen spears at once, instantly taking them down.

Kalista has the potential for some serious skill expression. Image via Riot Games

In the clip, the Kalista player can be seen in the bottom lane, easily farming minions until an enemy Volibear player approached for what they likely thought was going to be an easy kill on a squishy ADC. The Kalista, though, effectively kited the Volibear through the use of the champion’s passive, Martial Pose.

Throughout the entire run of the encounter, the Kalista player swung around the walls of the bottom lane in between the outer and inner turrets, bobbing and weaving through not just the Volibear’s attacks but a full minion wave as well. By all metrics, the Kalista player absolutely should have died in this clip, but the effectiveness of their kiting ability can’t be understated.

Plus, what’s most shocking about the clip is how the Kalista player did seemingly no damage whatsoever until they did as much damage as possible with the click of one button. They deposited at least 30 spears into the Volibear and barely made a dent into his health bar. Then, at once, the Rend cast dealt what appeared to be at least 2,200 damage.

There was no way of being certain just how many spears were inside the bear, so we took it upon ourselves to manually count the Kalista player’s auto attacks. Throughout the course of the clip, the Kalista player let loose 40 auto attacks while being chased by the Volibear, and upon further inspection, it appeared that at least two of those autos went into a minion. We’re reluctant to say that they landed an even 40, and 38 looks like the more reasonable number.

Regardless of how many spears actually got laid into the Volibear player, it was enough for the Kalista to cut through more than half of the tanky champion’s total health pool and win an extremely satisfying one-vs-one.

