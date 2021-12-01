Riot set to reduce Axiom Arc’s ultimate refund, drops Predator’s max movement speed, and nerfs Chemtech Soul in League Patch 11.24

Riot Games is continuing to adjust League of Legends this preseason heading into the new year. This time around, the developers are nerfing some items that were recently added to the game, as well as Camille’s Hookshot and Tactical Sweep.

First, a few new systems and items are being nerfed in League Patch 11.24. Axiom Arc is getting its ultimate ability cooldown refund reduced by five percent, Evenshroud is getting its damage increase reduced by three percent, and the Crown of the Shattered Queen’s ability power is being nerfed by 10. Because these items are still being explored by the player base, the devs can tweak them around so they can be in a healthy spot before the start of the new season.

11.24 Patch Preview with content!



There are a few changes from the last one so read closely. As always there are a lot of bugfixes this patch so big shoutout to everyone who reports them!



Chemtech and Hextech will be back to normal spawn rates come 11.24 pic.twitter.com/1xQxJVItoi — Phlox (@RiotPhlox) November 30, 2021

Predator is getting a big nerf to its maximum movement speed buff, going from 60 percent to 45 percent, while its ramp-up time is being increased by half a second. Many champions have frequented the rune since it allows them to roam easily and affect multiple lanes and fights across the map. Cosmic Drive, which has been a great item for mages, is also getting nerfs to its ability power, health, and spelldance movement speed.

A huge change to Summoner’s Rift was the addition of new dragons. The Chemtech Dragon, for example, added a completely new element to the game with its camouflage zones and soul effect. As a result, Riot is pulling back some of the buffs it gives players by reducing its bleed time by a second and its damage output reduction is going from 33 percent to 40 percent.

Lastly, Camille is taking some minor nerfs to her E and W abilities. Her Hookshot is getting a small cooldown increase, while her Tactical Sweep will be dealing less damage in its sweet spot. Her other abilities aren’t getting any changes, however, which shouldn’t affect her overall damage profile that much.

League Patch 11.24 is scheduled to go live on Dec. 8.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.