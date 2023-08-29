LoL mid-scope reworks are on hold right now. Here’s why Riot put them on pause

On Aug. 28 Riot Games dropped a bomb on all of us by revealing Mythic items are getting removed with League of Legends preseason 14 and that the ranked season will have another split. But it’s not all good news because the devs are putting mid-scope reworks on hold—for now.

While discussing the biggest preseason changes coming to the PTR any moment now, Andrei “Meddler”’ van Roon revealed that mid-scope updates are currently on hold.

According to the dev, this is because the people who work on mid-scopes are (mainly) the same team that works on the preseason, so right now that’s what their focus is on. “Once preseason work’s out of the way we’ll take a look at things and see whether to put mid-scopes, other work or a mixture of the two on the docket,” Meddler said.

Mid-scope updates, unlike reworks, only imply changes made to the champion’s kit and normally don’t bring any major visual or sound effect updates. The most recent example is Ivern’s update in Patch 13.11, which shifted his power from enchanting and buff-sharing to a more aggressive playstyle where the Green Father looks to catch out mispositioned enemies and punish them with Rootcaller and Daisy!

When further discussing the release cadence for big preseason changes, Meddler explained how all of this will roll out in one big patch and will be followed up in the next couple of patches.

“Trying to condense and then do really fast balance/meta follow-ups through both hot fixes and the next patch or two post-season start,” Meddler said.

In other words, you can expect the next preseason to be tightly packed and fully developed by the time we near the season release period.

Although I love mid-scope updates, I’m really glad to see Riot so dedicated to shipping and polishing this preseason so that it’s not such a rollercoaster ride when we get into our first ranked games.

