LoL: How to fix the ‘Your match will start soon’ error

The champion select stage just ended, and you’re ready to load into Summoner’s Rift to show off your skills. Minutes pass, and you notice the “Your match will start soon” text in League of Legends’ chat box, but what does ‘soon’ mean in this context?

When I first encountered this error, I didn’t think much of it. I figured I could watch a few YouTube Shorts until we would start loading. With minutes passing, it didn’t take long for me to realize I was actually stuck in a match lobby due to the “Your match will start soon” error.

This League matchmaking issue prevents players from loading into the game after choosing their Champions, and you don’t have that many options to fix it.

Can you fix the ‘Your match will start soon’ error in League?

Loading into a match doesn’t take this long, right? Image via Riot Games

In most cases, the answer will be no: You can’t fix the ‘Your match will start soon’ error in League because it’s tied to the game’s servers. When there’s a server outage, this error pops up for players who are about to load into a match.

If you were affected by a minor server outage, you could try exiting out of the League client and then logging in again. This will force a full game reload, which can then let you load into the match you’re trying to play. Ultimately, only Riot Games can fix this error for good, and that’s by making sure its servers are running smoothly.

In the meantime, you can also check if there are any League outages through its server status. If the servers are down, you’ll have to wait for them to come back online.