LoL devs are pushing more AP options into the jungle, starting with Brand and Zyra

Expect new things on Summoner’s Rift soon, because Riot Games is pushing Brand and Zyra into the jungle in League of Legends Patch 13.21, as well as buffing Morgana to keep her strong in the roaming role.

One role we always expect to see changing in League is the jungle. Whether it’s new champs, buffed camps, or a push to farming over ganking, the devs are always cooking up something.

This time, League’s big boss when it comes to gameplay design, Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, has unveiled the newest tweaks: more ability power characters in the jungle roster, starting with popular champions like Brand, Zyra, and semi-regular jungler Morgana, all of whom will be changed next League update.

Overall: Our early indications of how 13.20 has landed have been pretty positive! Players have been appreciating the slower paced games, better fight pacing and reduced snowball out of the early game. Game time is up about a minute and back to where it was in ~Season 7-8.… pic.twitter.com/6MGHdL2pNN — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) October 17, 2023

We don’t know exactly how Morgana will change at the time of writing, but it’s likely Riot will look to fiddle around with her ability power ratios, durations, and even damage. These come off the back of several boosts she got last patch.

Brand and Zyra’s path into the jungle is a little clearer. Thanks to early League PBE leaks, we know that Brand will see the follow changes:

Increased base attack speed

Increased attack speed growth

Increased Passive damage over time monster damage

Reduced E base damage

Similarly, Zyra has already had several jungle-themed changes loaded into her stats and ability kit on the game’s testing realm, including:

Increased base attack speed

Increased Q damage

Increased Q ability power ratio

Reduced E base damage

Increased E ability power ratio

Reduced plant damage (negates the buffs in patch 13.14)

Increased plant ability power ratio

While most players are curious to see how the impending Zyra adjustments will play out, not just for the jungle but also in the mid and support roles, there has been some early disbelief and concern around the Brand jungle push.

Either way, these League changes are only tentative for the time being; they’re expected to roll out onto live servers in Patch 13.21 when it arrives on Oct. 25.

