LoL community demands ban for toxic streamer deliberately ruining solo queue

They don't want the developer to let this go.

Should Riot Games treat League of Legends streamers differently than regular players when deciding on punishments? That’s what players have been asking for today.

On Dec. 20, a Reddit thread highlighted a game where lolmalice bought useless items for Karthus and intentionally griefed. His history shows that he lost the game with an atrocious score. As a response, players agreed Riot should punish the player for this game.

Karthus isn’t a very good tank. Screenshot via op.gg

Sebastian “lolmalice” Edholm is a former professional player who’s now a full-time streamer and positional coach. He created content for Cloud9 in 2022 and now livestreams his games on his personal Twitch channel. However, he hasn’t reacted to the posts calling for a ban as of yet.

The day after, seeing that lolmalice didn’t receive a suspension, a user wrote another thread to demand Riot Games to issue a punishment.

“[Streamers] are basically ambassadors for the game, and if they can int games then why should their viewers feel like they can’t? Honestly, any solid proof of a streamer inting should result in strict bans,” the player wrote.

League fans mostly agreed with their statement, as the streamer’s profile shows clear evidence of griefing through the items bought, but he has played more games since then.

While intentional griefing is prohibited by League‘s policy, doing it for one game is unlikely to result in strict punishments such as a suspension or ban. Players might get warnings, though, if their behavior was reported by others in the game—which might have happened here.