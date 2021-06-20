LNG Esports demolish RNG, extend win streak to 5 games in 2021 LPL Summer Split

Tarzan is having a wonderful split so far, securing three MVP votes in the first two weeks of the split.

LNG Esports have extended their win streak in the 2021 LPL Summer Split to five games after defeating Royal Never Give Up today in a 2-0 series.

The MVP votes of this League of Legends series went to jungler Tarzan and mid laner Icon. Both players showed off in this series with four unique picks. Tarzan played phenomenally on Diana and Xin Zhao while his mid laner exhibited remarkable skill on Lucian and LeBlanc.

Rank 1 is impressive enough, but LNG did it in style. Getting wins against both LPL Spring Finalists, RNG and FPX! How long can they keep their winstreak alive? #LPL #TimeToConquerAll pic.twitter.com/aJswodtDZZ — LPL (@lplenglish) June 20, 2021

In both matches of today’s series, RNG played decently during the laning phase but fell off once the matches got to the mid game. LNG had the superior vision, map control, and team fighting in both games, taking down the MSI champions without any issues. With 10 unique picks in today’s series, LNG showed it’s difficult to ban their champions away and they’ll always have a backup plan available. With the arguably most powerful team out of the way, LNG can easily continue their dominant split and make a claim for the title of a LPL champion.

LNG (5-0) will be back on the Rift next week with two matches ThunderTalk Gaming and Invictus Gaming. Both teams are failing to secure wins in the LPL Summer Split, so LNG should be able to further extend their win streak.

