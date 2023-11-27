LJL added to PCS ecosystem as Riot continues plan to ‘create unified Pacific league’

Riot Games has today enacted the next step in its ongoing plan to unify East Asia League of Legends, bundling Japan’s LJL with the Pacific Championship Series. Now, Japan’s best will need to battle their way through PCS and LCO contenders in an expanded postseason format to qualify for MSI and Worlds.

Originally hinted at as far back as November 2022, the LJL will now join the Pacific conglomerate going forward, Riot confirmed on Nov. 26. The PCS playoffs will again be adjusted, with the top six from the main region joined by LJL’s best three and the LCO’s top two.

Riot claims merging the APAC subregions will “create a unified Pacific league that can become a powerhouse” in League’s competitive circuit. Riot also stated the LJL’s addition would create a “more sustainable esports ecosystem” for the region.

DFM is the reigning LJL champions, but will we see them make an international event again? Photo via Riot Games

Asia-Pacific qualification for League’s major events will now be split over two stages. The top three seeds will be given a straight pass to the second stage of the PCS playoffs, while the remaining eight squads will battle through two four-team group stages. Riot has not yet said how the top seeds will be determined as yet, but it’s highly likely squads based in the PCS will be given the first look. The top team from the Spring Split playoffs earns PCS’ spot at MSI’s Play-In, while Summer’s top two will make the trip to Worlds.

The LJL’s inclusion sees the entirety of Southeast Asia now united under one banner. Players across Southeast Asia, Oceania, and now Japan will be able to represent the PCS but must maintain a subregional majority to compete in the minor leagues.

Unfortunately, the merger doesn’t have a brilliant track record for sustainability for the subregions joining the larger organization. In particular, Oceania’s LCO has struggled this year as stakes have dropped and interest in the region has waned, with big-name local organizations pulling the cord. One of the biggest problems fans have flagged is that the wider region is too vast and spread over too large an area for teams to feel connected.

Interestingly, the region has not been given extra slots to compensate for LJL’s current Play-In slot. In 2023, the LJL possessed a direct slot to MSI and Worlds’ Play-In tournament but, like the LCO before it, won’t have its League slot folded into the PCS, which arguably limits the impact the minor regions can have on a global scale.

The new-look LJL as well as the PCS, LCO, and the rest of the major League competitive regions are still on track to kick off the 2024 season in mid-January next year.