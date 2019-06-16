Team Liquid finally get their first 2-0 weekend in the 2019 LCS Summer Split with a win over OpTic Gaming

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

After a bit of a shaky start to the 2019 LCS Summer Split, Team Liquid might have gotten back on track for this week of games by taking down OpTic Gaming. This was Liquid’s first 2-0 weekend of the split after losing once in both week one and week two.

In this match against OpTic, Liquid actually found themselves on the backfoot in multiple situations and teamfights. OpTic showed some signs of brilliance, especially from mid laner Lee “Crown” Min-ho, who tried his best to lead the team to victory.

LoLEsports Stats on Twitter A pirate’s life for @TeamLiquidLoL and @Impact in their win over @OpticLoL! @Xmithie pillaged a baron for his split pushing top laner to bring them to their first 2-0 #LCS week this split.

But OpTic began to struggle later on in the game. Jung “Impact” Eon-yeong was bullying Niship “Dhokla” Doshi all throughout the match and had a huge impact with his side lane presence. After a few lost teamfights, OpTic couldn’t keep up with the damage that Liquid dished out.

lolesports on Twitter Never take a 50 / 50 Baron against @Xmithie” #LCS https://t.co/fMbne4O4B4

Dhokla has been one of the weakest links on this OpTic squad. He has some of the worst early game stats of any LCS top laner and has the least amount of damage. But it’s very early in the season and OpTic still have plenty of time to fix some of the issues that are preventing them from making that jump to a possible top-tier team.

As for Liquid, they’ve shown that there are still some kinks in their armor. There were multiple moments where OpTic could have pulled away from the defending LCS champs, but little mistakes kept Liquid in it. Liquid fans hope these two wins can give the MSI 2019 finalists momentum for the rest of the season.

