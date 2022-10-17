Liiv SANDBOX parts way with entire League coaching staff

League of Legends teams who failed to qualify for Worlds 2022 have ended their season early and are already making changes ahead of the upcoming season. The LCK’s Liiv SANDBOX is one of the organizations making changes to its roster.

Liiv SANDBOX has released its entire coaching staff, including coaches Heo “PawN” Won-seok, Cho “Joker” Jae-eup, and Kim “Micro” Mok-kyoung, according to an announcement made today on Twitter.

[#LSB Official Announcement]



많은 여정과 낭만을 함께한 LCK팀 코칭스태프가 새로운 도전을 향해 떠납니다.

2022 시즌 동안 희로애락을 나누며 팀을 위해 헌신한 김목경 감독, 조재읍 코치, 강태수 코치, 허원석 코치에게 진심으로 감사드리며, 앞으로의 행보에 좋은 일만 가득하길 응원하겠습니다. pic.twitter.com/qQHcYJKsfJ — Liiv SANDBOX (@LiivSANDBOX) October 17, 2022

While Liiv SANDBOX didn’t qualify for Worlds 2022, this was still a relatively successful season for the team. In the regular season of the 2022 LCK Summer Split, the team finished in third place. But they ended up losing to Gen.G and DRX in the Summer Playoffs and Regional Finals, respectively, missing their shot at an international tournament.

Most of the coaches that were behind the steering wheel at Liiv SANDBOX last season were renowned names. Kang “Travel” Tae-su has been coaching teams since early 2014, similarly to head coach Micro, who has been coaching since December 2013. PawN and Joker are former pro players, with the former winning Worlds 2014 with Samsung White.

The future of the four coaches remains to be seen, and probably will stay that way until the end of Worlds 2022. The case is likely the same for Liiv SANDBOX’s players.