LGD Gaming re-signs Kramer ahead of 2021 LPL season

The veteran will be entering his third year with the organization.

LGD Gaming has re-signed its longtime AD Carry Kramer ahead of the 2021 LPL season, according to Kenzi of Fomos.

After initially signing to LGD after the 2018 season, Kramer has spent the last two seasons with LGD. Throughout the course of the last two seasons, Kramer and LGD have posted a total record of 70-83 on both the international and domestic stages.

The team made a respectable run at this year’s World Championship, finishing third in Group C after battling through the tournament’s play-in stage. Ultimately though, LGD was denied a chance at a seed in the Worlds quarterfinals by the likes of group-mates Fnatic and Gen.G.

On the domestic level, Kramer proved that he could stand toe to toe with many of his contemporaries in the LPL. The six-year veteran ranked near the top of the league’s AD Carries in many statistical departments throughout the 2020 summer split, as his 5.1 KDA and 572 DPM placed him firmly in the top three among all qualified AD Carries, according to League stats website gol.gg.

The re-signing of Kramer marks the beginning of a rebuild for LGD, as the team parted ways with the majority of its World Championship-qualifying roster after the 2020 season. Only the team’s support player, Mark, saw his contract immediately renewed moving into next year.

Moving into 2021, LGD still has multiple moves to make. After top laner Langx, jungler Peanut, and mid laner Xiye all opted for free agency, the organization has several holes to fill before the season kicks off next month.