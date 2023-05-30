LFT posts are taking over LoL world after LCS ranking rule change, and there’s some doozies

A new trend has appeared on Twitter following the turmoil with LCSPA players’ walkout and Riot Games reportedly suspending the rank rule in the LCS. After the latter news, many players started announcing they were looking for an LCS team for the upcoming Summer Split, but there’s a catch.

The players who have joined the fray and stated they’re “LFT LCS” on May 30 are mostly average, from both low rankings like Iron and high ones like Challenger and Master. Some community figures like streamers and coaches have also joined the trend and announced their availability, though.

When it comes to people known in the League of Legends community, these include KatEvolved, Twitch streamer Jayden, and NORD Esports coach Nicolas Perez, to name a few. Some of them also posted their League stats, like the latter, who’s in Platinum 4 and claims to play mostly in the AD carry position.

Last games : https://t.co/jmRszOTI1I pic.twitter.com/jMp3lB3MOL — Nicolas Perez (@PerezNicolasLol) May 30, 2023

On the other side, there are also average players from a variety of rankings. While some of them are from Gold, like a player named Hailong, others are currently in Challenger, like Narthen. All of them share one thing in common, though—being able to field for LCS teams in the upcoming games since the 2023 Summer Split is expected to start on June 1.

The trend arose on Twitter after it was reported on May 29 Riot Games lifted the rule for the LCS players to have at least a Diamond ranking. This was supposedly a reaction to LCSPA players planning a walkout in order to protest against the changes in NACL.

At the time of writing, the day of the players’ walkout remained unknown, though, with the 2023 LCS Summer Split scheduled to start on June 1, it is rumored it will occur then and the following day when the first week of the tournament should take place.

Dot Esports reached out for comments from players and community figures who participated in the newest “LFT LCS” trend but received no responses by the time of publishing.

