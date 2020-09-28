Legacy Esports take down MAD Lions in convincing fashion during Worlds play-in stage

Legacy Esports took down the MAD Lions in convincing fashion during League of Legends‘ World Championship, securing a spot in the play-in knockout stage.

The Oceanic Pro League representatives popped off today, out drafting the European fourth seed while banning away their key player in the mid lane. The stakes were high for this match with Legacy being close to elimination following their 1-1 score after their first match day. However, they stepped it up and avoided elimination and are guaranteed a slot into the next stage of play-ins.

The game was bloody with the OPL representatives popping off everywhere to the surprise of everyone. Their superior draft paid off in-game with MAD being unable to answer to Legacy’s plays all around the map. Legacy got an early lead and kept securing neutral objectives to increase it.

The game was being stabilized by the MAD Lions, however a crucial pick on mid laner Marek “Humanoid” Brázda sealed the deal. Legacy were able to pick up the Baron off this and keep the pressure on the MAD Lions.

Once the fourth dragon spawned, it was light’s out for the Lions who failed to stop Legacy from taking the Ocean Dragon Soul. Next teamfights were one-sided with Legacy having the edge every time. Following a 37-minute one-sided teamfight, Legacy wiped the Lions and finished the game.

MAD Lions are currently fourth in their Group and are on the brink of elimination if INTZ win their next game against Team Liquid. If INTZ win the next match, a tiebreaker will be played between MAD and INTZ and the winner will advance to the knockout stage, while the loser will finish their competitive 2020 season.