Lee Sin and Rumble jungle nerfed, Hecarim buffed in League Patch 11.11 preview

Some popular champion picks from the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational are getting whacked by the nerf hammer next patch.

Gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter previewed the tentative buff and nerf list for Patch 11.11, which includes 16 total champs. While the Lee Sin and Rumble jungle nerfs were expected after their high pick-ban rate at MSI, underperformers Seraphine and Hecarim are getting some love.

Patch Preview 11.11 here!



Still work in progress so there may be a few changes to what you see here. Expect more details tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/rLfof4rcRw — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) May 17, 2021

Lee Sin struggled after the item system overhaul was introduced, unable to compete with other fast-clearing junglers. But after a couple of buffs, the Blind Monk has emerged as a flex pick capable of playing mid or top. At MSI, Lee enjoys a pick-ban rate of 88.5 percent and has been picked in 22 games, according to Leaguepedia. Riot will likely target his laning capabilities, giving him worse wave clear and early damage.

Rumble jungle is another pick that has dominated the competitive stage. Sporting an 85.2-percent pick-ban rate at MSI, the Mechanized Menace deals an absurd amount of damage and can clear camps relatively quickly. With 28 appearances at the international event, Riot’s stepping in to make him a more balanced champion. The devs may give him a slower clear or increase the cooldown on his ultimate to limit his power out of the jungle.

And Hecarim has once again found himself in the patch notes, but not for nerfs this time. It seems Riot might’ve gone a bit overboard in Patch 11.9, which nerfed Hec’s base states, Rampage, Spirit of Dread, and Devastating Charge. Since those changes, the Shadow of War’s win rate hovers around 45 percent in Platinum ranks and above, according to u.gg. Riot might revert some of those changes to give him a better early game.

Scruffy will detail more precise balance changes in tomorrow’s patch preview.

