LEC’s 2022 Summer Split kicks off with action-packed super week on June 17

The LEC returns on June 17, starting the first super week of the 2022 Summer Split with Team Vitality versus MAD Lions. The European league will kick off the League of Legends competition with some unique matchups, and a best-of-one between Rogue and Fnatic will close the first day of the split.

On the first day of the competition, the current title holders G2 will face Astralis, who closed out the Spring Split in the last position. LEC fans will have to wait until the end of the second day of the split to see G2 battle against Rogue in a 2022 LEC Spring Split finals rematch.

Despite the league’s format not changing, the schedule for the first two weeks of the 2022 Summer Split seems to have changed the usual rhythm that fans are accustomed to, balancing out traditional matches with new rivalries. At the same time, the LEC has kept some ties to the past split by kicking off Summer with the same matchup as Spring.

Here is the full schedule for the first two weeks of the 2022 LEC Summer Split:

First super week – Friday, June 17

Team Vitality – MAD Lions

Team BDS – SK Gaming

Misfits Gaming – EXCEL

G2 Esports – Astralis

Rogue – Fnatic

Saturday, June 18

Team BDS – Astralis

SK Gaming – MAD Lions

Team Vitality – Misfits Gaming

Fnatic – EXCEL

Rogue – G2 Esports

Sunday, June 19

Misfits Gaming – Astralis

Team Vitality – Team BDS

SK Gaming – Fnatic

G2 Esports – EXCEL

Rogue – MAD Lions

Second week – Friday, June 24

SK Gaming – Astralis

Team Vitality – EXCEL

Rogue – Misfits Gaming

Team BDS – G2 Esports

MAD Lions – Fnatic

Saturday, June 25

SK Gaming – Misfits Gaming

MAD Lions – EXCEL

Rogue – Astralis

Team BDS – Fnatic

Team Vitality – G2 Esports

The first match of the 2022 LEC Summer Split will begin at 11am CT, signaling the start of the last split of the year and the beginning of the race towards the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.