LEC’s 2022 Summer Split kicks off with action-packed super week on June 17

The LEC returns on June 17, starting the first super week of the 2022 Summer Split with Team Vitality versus MAD Lions. The European league will kick off the League of Legends competition with some unique matchups, and a best-of-one between Rogue and Fnatic will close the first day of the split.
On the first day of the competition, the current title holders G2 will face Astralis, who closed out the Spring Split in the last position. LEC fans will have to wait until the end of the second day of the split to see G2 battle against Rogue in a 2022 LEC Spring Split finals rematch.
Despite the league’s format not changing, the schedule for the first two weeks of the 2022 Summer Split seems to have changed the usual rhythm that fans are accustomed to, balancing out traditional matches with new rivalries. At the same time, the LEC has kept some ties to the past split by kicking off Summer with the same matchup as Spring.
Here is the full schedule for the first two weeks of the 2022 LEC Summer Split:
First super week – Friday, June 17
- Team Vitality – MAD Lions
- Team BDS – SK Gaming
- Misfits Gaming – EXCEL
- G2 Esports – Astralis
- Rogue – Fnatic
Saturday, June 18
- Team BDS – Astralis
- SK Gaming – MAD Lions
- Team Vitality – Misfits Gaming
- Fnatic – EXCEL
- Rogue – G2 Esports
Sunday, June 19
- Misfits Gaming – Astralis
- Team Vitality – Team BDS
- SK Gaming – Fnatic
- G2 Esports – EXCEL
- Rogue – MAD Lions
Second week – Friday, June 24
- SK Gaming – Astralis
- Team Vitality – EXCEL
- Rogue – Misfits Gaming
- Team BDS – G2 Esports
- MAD Lions – Fnatic
Saturday, June 25
- SK Gaming – Misfits Gaming
- MAD Lions – EXCEL
- Rogue – Astralis
- Team BDS – Fnatic
- Team Vitality – G2 Esports
The first match of the 2022 LEC Summer Split will begin at 11am CT, signaling the start of the last split of the year and the beginning of the race towards the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.