LEC’s 2021 Spring Split continues growth on Twitch in week 2

Overall, the league averaged more than 200,000 viewers.

The official LEC channel on Twitch posted two more broadcasts with over 100,000 viewers this weekend, continuing the league’s trend of outperforming last year’s figures.

With more than 1.4 million hours watched on the main LEC channel, the league averaged 105,742 viewers over 13.5 hours, according to stats acquired by Twitch tracking website SullyGnome.

That’s more than 20,000 higher than the channel’s average for week two Spring Split broadcasts last year that averaged just less than 80,000 viewers.

When including all of the alternate language options for the LEC, the viewership for this past weekend was bolstered even more. Outside of the English language broadcasts, the LEC has eight alternate language viewing experiences.

Together, they boosted viewership for the LEC to an average of more than 200,000 viewers. An exact average viewers total couldn’t be identified because the French-language channel covering the LEC runs 24-hour broadcasts that include reruns and other content.

That channel’s average viewership for live LEC action is estimated to be around 40,000, making it the most-watched of the alternate language broadcasts. Excluding the channel, live LEC broadcasts over the weekend had 168,056 average viewers.

In all, the league had more than 2.5 million hours watched for live coverage over the weekend for 10 games that were played across two days.

The league’s growth stems in part from viewership inflation on Twitch. Last month, the platform posted more than two million hours watched, more than doubling its total from January 2020.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.