LEC to kick off 2021 Summer Split with matchup between G2 and MAD Lions

Two of Europe's best are ready to battle once more on Summoner's Rift.

It feels like we just wrapped up the festivities in Iceland for the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational, but we’re already getting set for the next season in the LEC. To kick things off, G2 Esports will be facing off against Europe’s defending champions, MAD Lions, in the first game of the 2021 LEC Summer Split.

The action should heat up significantly this summer for many of the top organizations in the league. There are three slots available for the region at the 2021 World Championship this year, but there are plenty of great teams that could make it to the tournament. The LEC has a ton of depth this year and the competition for those coveted Worlds spots will be at its highest.

Redemption and revenge will be on the G2 players’ minds when they lock into the game against MAD Lions. This past spring, G2 failed to reach the finals for the first time since the 2018 Summer Split, which also ended their four-season reign over the league. The former kings of Europe were dethroned, even after picking up former Fnatic superstar Rekkles, and are now looking to make a statement in their first match against one of the teams that beat them in the postseason.

Meanwhile, MAD Lions are coming home after an eventful MSI experience. Although they weren’t able to defend EU’s throne, they qualified for the knockout stage at the tournament, where they pushed the Korean powerhouse of DWG KIA to five exciting games. This season will serve to build upon the kingdom that the young pride has established over the past year, where they’ll continue to usher in a new era for the region.

The rest of the LEC Summer Split schedule is also available for fans to check out on the league’s official website. Besides G2 vs. MAD, there are a few other big matches to look forward to and many new roster iterations that people will get to see in action for the first time.

There’s only a week left until the start of the season, LEC enthusiasts. Grab a cold drink, find a comfy chair, and get ready for things to heat up on Summoner’s Rift when the games begin on Friday, June 11.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.