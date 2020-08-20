LEC teams will continue to compete remotely throughout 2020 Summer Split playoffs and finals due to coronavirus

It will still be produced from the LEC Studio in Berlin.

The LEC updated League of Legends fans today on what the 2020 Summer Split playoffs will look like, explaining that COVID-19 precautions will continue.

The LEC will still be produced from the studio in Berlin while teams will compete remotely from their training facilities. While Riot hoped to bring teams back to the studio for playoffs, the company feels there isn’t a “safe solution to accommodate everyone.”

“We know this will be a disappointment for many of you, as it was for us,” director of esports Alberto “Tiroless” Guerrero said. “However our first and foremost priority is always the health and safety of our players and staff.”

The LEC was moved to remote play in March as teams finished off the 2020 Spring Split online. Cameras were installed in all of their training facilities in an attempt to replicate the competitive feel without putting anyone at risk. And it appears it’ll remain that way for the time being.

The LCK announced earlier today that it will also host its playoffs online because the coronavirus’ spread “has recently worsened around Seoul.” Korea’s domestic league operated from LoL Park without a live audience under strict safety guidelines. But starting Aug. 21, all matches will be held online.

The LEC playoffs kick off tomorrow, Aug. 21 at 11am CT.

